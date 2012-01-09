‘Artist,’ ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Hugo’ among Academy’s makeup finalists

The Academy has announced seven advancing finalists in the race for Best Makeup, and among the chosen are the Meryl Streep-starrer “The Iron Lady,” which transformed the beloved actress into former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Another film that transformed a recognizable actor into a famous political figure, Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar,” was snubbed, as was comic book blockbuster “Green Lantern” (which featured impressive, heightened work on actor Peter Sarsgaard but was obviously not well-received by critics or audiences).
The makeup branch tends to go its own way, though, regardless of perceived quality. And the branch can often throw a curve ball, as it did two years ago by advancing and ultimately nominating Paolo Sorrentino’s “Il Divo” and again this year by standing up for Joann Sfar’s Serge Gainsbourg biopic “Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life.”
It’s significant when something like that suddenly pops up. When “Il Divo” was shortlisted, one had to figure that if it would make it that far, then perhaps it was likely on its way to a nomination. The same could be said for Sfar’s film.
Other films that made the cut included “Albert Nobbs,” which transformed Glenn Close into a homely woman posing as a man in 19th century Ireland, as well as Roland Emmerich’s period film “Anonymous.” Best Picture contenders “The Artist” and “Hugo” were also in the mix, as was “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”
Speaking of which, the only other Harry Potter films to make it this far in the process were “The Sorcerer’s Stone,” “The Prisoner of Azkaban” and “The Order of the Phoenix.” The makeup on the film’s closing installment, though, was perhaps the most elaborate to date, a number of goblins featured, all of them sporting better makeup than similar characters in past films from the series. Could it be a formidable contender for a nomination? Quite possibly.
From here, on Saturday, January 21, all members of the Academy’s makeup branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate three films for final Oscar consideration.
Right now, my guesses are those three will be “The Artist,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” and “The Iron Lady.” But I wouldn’t be surprised if “Anonymous,” “Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life” (which Guy is predicting) or especially “Hugo” made the cut.
Once again, the seven films advancing for a potential Best Makeup nomination from the Academy are:
“Albert Nobbs”
“Anonymous”
“The Artist”
“Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“The Iron Lady”
What are your guesses?
Definitely the strangest category. Crazy to think HP has never received a nod for makeup. Although if you google “oscar makeup finalists” it has made the shortlist almost every time, and is a perennial BAFTA nominee. Thank GOODNESS Big Mamma’s House is not on the list.
I Googled, and I found no such thing. I know it missed last year. Can’t recall the rest, though.
Okay, just looked deeper. Sorcerer’s Stone, Prisoner of Azkaban and Order of the Phoenix were the only ones to get shortlisted.
What did you exactly type in your search to find those prior results? If I may ask :)
i actually googled it a way back, so i apologize for the parenthesis. thanks for the clarification KT for past shortlists.
If you actually search for the quoted phrase, the first link has a list. (I didn’t notice it at first, though.)
My guesses are Harry Potter, The Iron Lady and Hugo.
Sergio, im right there with you. those would be my 3.
I was hoping “Contagion” would show up here, actually.
How good is the make-up work in Anonymous? And what kinda makeup work is used in it (aging etc.) ?
Anonymous is perhaps my favorite of the group in this category. The best work was done on Rhys Ifans, Vanessa Redgrave and especially Edward Hogg. They use makeup to make Redgrave’s Queen Elizabeth appear feeble, weak and over-aged. Hogg was given a complete makeover to look the part of Robert Cecil. They white out his skin and do a wonderful job recreating the typical Shakespearean hairstyle. Same with Ifans, who also has magnificent facial hair in the film. I guess the story of the film is really the work done on the hair, but the whitening of the skin and the accentuating of sweat, age is also splendid. Quite splendid.
okay I see. Thanks much (y)
Anonymous, The Artist, The Iron Lady.
That was an odd slip of the keyboard, since I intended to type Albert Nobbs, Anonymous and The Iron Lady.
Why are there only 3 nominees?
Fingers crossed for Anonymous!
Interesting to see Gainsbourg here. I saw that November of 2010 in Israel. A very interesting, messy film. Great make-up though, so I definitely see how it got into thei bakeoff (but again, it’s funny for me to see it here because I saw it even before I saw The King’s Speech). I’m betting The Artist will get in here if it’s a heavy favorite (it would make for a double-digit nomination tally).
I always thought HP&Dh2 had a very good shot at a nomination in this category, perhaps even second to only Visual Effects. Those Goblins alone were extremely well handled. And then they got Ciarin Hinds to look so very much like Michael Gambon’s Dumbledore doppelganger… Well, we’ll see…
Iron Lady, Gainsbourg are in!
HP/Anonymous for the last spot!
