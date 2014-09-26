Artist gives Sailor Moon a Steampunk makeover, cosplayers hyperventilate

Sailor Moon is in the midst of experiencing an revival. Between the old show getting a complete upgrade with new voice-over, and an all-new anime sticking closer to the original manga, it's never been a better time to love Magical Girls.

Artist No Flutter has been drawing (and selling prints of) steampunk-themed ladies for years. Her most recent efforts combine two things beloved by the Internet: fancy neo-Victorian dress and the Sailor Scouts. Why fight fight against evil in a micro-mini when you could do it in panniers?

If you listen carefully, you can almost hear the gentle thrum of hundreds of sewing machines as cosplay enthusiasts bring these amazing designs to life. After the jump, see them all and pick your favorite! (Mine is Neptune because reasons.)