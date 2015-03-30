Arya Stark hops aboard the TARDIS this fall on ‘Doctor Who’

03.30.15

Sometime between boarding a ship in Westeros and entering the Free City of Baavos, Arya Stark made a pit stop on a blue phone box flying through space and time.

BBC America just announced “Game of Thrones” and “Cyberbully” star Maisie Williams will have a yet unrevealed role on “Doctor Who.” During the announcement, showrunner Steven Moffat was as cryptic as ever:

“We”re thrilled to have Maisie Williams joining us on Doctor Who. It”s not possible to say too much about who or what she”s playing, but she is going to challenge the Doctor in very unexpected ways. This time he might just be out of his depth, and we know Maisie is going to give him exactly the right sort of hell.”

“Doctor Who” is currently filming two period adventures, “The Girl Who Died” and “The Woman Who Lived” Whether Williams is set to play either of the title characters remains to be seen, but based on her very modern attire in the promo images, perhaps she”s merely along for the time-travel ride.

Image Credit: BBC

As to how Maisie Williams feels about joining the “Doctor Who” lore, she had this to say:

“I'm so excited to be working on Doctor Who as it”s such a big and important part of British Culture. I can”t wait to meet the cast and crew and start filming, especially as we”ll be shooting not too far from my home town.”

”Doctor Who” returns to BBC America this fall.

