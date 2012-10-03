As Obama and Romney debate, Disney releases a new ‘Lincoln’ TV spot

Did you catch the debate tonight? Most seem to agree: no matter your politics, Jim Lehrer loses. Okay, maybe that’s harsh. And you heard Romney, Lehrer has a pink slip coming anyway.
In any case, much has been made of Steven Spielberg’s desire to keep “Lincoln” out of the election cycle so as to not be seen as attempting to impact the proceedings. Hence the AFI Fest premiere and a November release AFTER the election. Regardless, Disney isn’t above using the occasion to drum up interest in the movie, and so a new two-minute TV spot aired tonight with the debate.
The immediate contrast with the trailer that has already been released is the music, which makes this thing feel like Al Pacino is going to pop out any minute and scream, “YOU’RE OUT OF ORDER!” It’s Dramatic with a capital “D,” even if it basically uses the same footage as the other version. There are a few additions, however.
What’s interesting is the choice to end with Lincoln’s proclamation, defiantly conveyed by Daniel Day-Lewis: “I am the President of the United States of America, clothed in immense power!” It’s a defining moment for the president as it represented his utmost conviction in deliberating over the addition of the 13th amendment to the Constitution. Spielberg may want to stay away from the election, but the juxtaposition of that against our own Commander-in-Chief’s somewhat diminutive showing tonight is, well, striking.
“Lincoln” opens in theaters November 9.
Interesting how different the trailers are. The first one looked like a tearjerker human rights drama, this one looks like a proper political thriller. I wonder what we are actually gonna get?
Do you think it’ll be the secret screening at NYFF?
I suppose it’s possible but if so I wouldn’t be too happy if I were AFI Fest.
I am pretty sure this music was not John Williams. I have heard that the score in the first trailer is exactly how the score in the film sounds, some piano and some strings, some lovely melodies but melancholy and under-stated. It would also make a for a more sombre movie. This trailer looks like melodramatic shit. I am hoping for sobriety in the movie. The slavery issue itself is a pumped up issue, if they make it more dramatic it will be pure cheese.
Oh this is definitely not Williams. Didn’t mean to insinuate otherwise. It’s obviously hard sell music.
Anyway though…this TV spot had more gravitas than the original trailer; I have higher hopes for Lincoln now although I still wonder if it may be a more commercial play. DDL will likely be nominated but I wouldn’t put a dime on him taking the statue. Two Oscars, strong (unrewarded) competition, and the commercial considerations will hinder his chances. Smart money is still on Phoenix and John Hawkes.
After watching the tv spot, Tommy Lee Jones still looks horrid in that fright wig , out of place, and he looks uncomfortable. And, Sally Fields seems badly directed, with little to do.
The music isn’t John Williams, so don’t worry. There was a lot of energy in this trailer. Well done, guys! But I don’t think we’ve seen the tone of movie itself yet.
I liked this TV spot a lot more than the trailer. And TLJ looks like a contender. That’s all I got.
What a difference a new trailer makes. If the critics and audiences respond in favour, watch out. I’d love to see Spielberg hit a home run for a change.
“but the juxtaposition of that against our own Commander-in-Chief’s somewhat diminutive showing tonight is, well, striking.”
That is really quite sad if that’s the takeaway. For numerous reasons. One, what would it say about our society now if stregth was equaled with defiant anger? Is this what it take to defeat Obama?
There are momements in the trailer where Lincoln is seen as reflective and almost passive.
It’s an interesting juxtaposition. Nothing “sad” about it.
If DDL were eligible, I’d vote for him over either of these two guys. But since he isn’t, I’ll just have to go with Morgan Freeman.