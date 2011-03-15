Ashley Hebert is the new ‘Bachelorette’ star

03.15.11 7 years ago
Following Monday’s (March 14) highly rated finale of “The Bachelor,” ABC announced the identity of the new star of “The Bachelorette” and that lucky star is…
Ashley Hebert.
Aren’t you excited? 
A 26-year-old Philadelphia resident finishing a degree in dentistry, Ashley was one of the ladies competing to win Brad Womack’s heart in the just-completed installment of “The Bachelor.”
According to ABC, Ashley and Brad fell for each other and she even took him to her hometown, but things crumbled in South Africa, leaving Ashley “surprised and heartbroken.”
We’ll really have to take ABC’s word for it.
“The Bachelorette” will premiere on Monday, May 23 at 9 p.m. and then will settle into its regular 8 to 10:01 p.m. timeslot the following week.

Around The Web

TAGSASHLEY HEBERTTHE BACHELORETTE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP