Ashley Judd may find ABC’s ‘Missing’ lead

02.20.11 7 years ago
Actress and University of Kentucky basketball fan Ashley Judd may take the lead in ABC’s summer drama “Missing.”
According to a variety of media reports — Vulture had the edge by a couple minutes — Judd is in final talks to topline the thriller, which has already been ordered to series.
“Missing” comes from writer Greg Poirier and focuses on a single mother whose son goes missing in Italy and who travels to Europe to utilize her particular skill set to find him. The project was originally ear-marked for a summer premiere, with Steve Shill directing the pilot, but there’s no speculation it could be moving to fall.
Judd earned an Emmy nomination for her work in the HBO film “Norma Jean & Marilyn” and appeared for a long run on “Sisters” back in the ’90s. Do you remember the last time you saw the “Double Jeopardy” and “Kiss the Girls” star on the big screen? She’s probably hoping it wasn’t “Tooth Fairy.” She’ll next be seen in “Dolphin Tale” and “Flypaper.”

TAGSABCASHLEY JUDDMissing

