ATP’s I’ll Be Your Mirror moves from New Jersey to New York

All Tomorrow”s Parties” I”ll Be Your Mirror is pulling a switcheroo.

Only two months before the Greg Dulli-curated event, the festival announced that it will move from its original 2012 home in Asbury Park, N.J. to New York City”s Pier 36. The dates remain Sept. 21-23.

In making the move, a number of artists, including Louis CK, Sharon Van Etten, Reigning Sound, and Factory Floor, have all pulled out citing scheduling conflicts.

In a statement, ATP organizer Barry Hogan primarily attributed the switch to “logistical concerns” and the need for more fan accommodations in Asbury Park, which seems like an odd thing to have not worked out before tickets went on sale. Making the move all the stranger: the Asbury Park waterfront location was the site of the 2011 ATP event. It had previously been held in upstate New York. Fans have until July 31 to request a full refund.

Pier 36, which is where I”ll Be Your Mirror 2013 will be held, is a new indoor venue on the East River in Manhattan.

Among the artists slated to play I”ll Be Your Mirror are Philip Glass and Tyondai Braxton, The Afghan Whigs, the Roots, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and Joseph Arthur.

Hogan has liquidated ATP Concerts Ltd., seeking voluntary insolvency and transferring all of its assets to a new company, Willwall Ltd. In a statement posted on ATP”s website, Hogan further detailed changes in the company, but added that “all future events will continue as scheduled.”

He added that on July 16, the company will begin announcing the line-up for December”s Nightmare Before Christmas festival in the U.K. curated by Shellac.