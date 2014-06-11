Attention ‘Doctor Who’ Fans: Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman are going on tour

#Doctor Who
06.11.14

(CBR) The Doctor and his companion are going on tour! No, not through space and time, but rather across the globe.

The BBC has announced that “Doctor Who” stars Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman, will go on a seven-city world tour to promote the Twelfth Doctor”s first full season, which also debuts in August. Executive producer Steven Moffat will appear on some of the stops.

“It”s fantastic that so many people across the world love 'Doctor Who,'” Capaldi said in a statement. “After eight months solid filming deep in the world of monsters, Jenna and I are thrilled to be heading for the Planet of Fans.”

“I”ve always thought we”d all be a lot safer if the Doctor conquered the world, instead of the Daleks,” Moffat added. “Now with Jenna and Peter leading the charge, it looks like it”s going to happen. I”ll be bringing up the rear to handle the exposition scenes, and maybe carry some bags.”

As you can see in the promotional video, the tour, which starts on Aug. 7 and ends on Aug. 19, will hit Cardiff, London, Seoul, Sydney, New York City, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro.

Exact dates will be announced as they”re nailed down, but both the Cardiff and London events will take place on Aug. 7 and New York City on Aug. 14, with everything wrapping up in Brazil on Aug. 19.

