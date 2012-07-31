Watch: ‘Avengers’ Blu-ray clips give us another glimpse of Thanos

In case you missed it in theaters (or just feel like revisiting a few of the film’s most stunning sequences), Marvel has released five clips from this summer’s “The Avengers” in advance of its September 25 release on DVD/Blu-ray. Included is the much-talked-about Thanos cameo from the middle of the film’s closing credits, which succeeded in proving the old adage/Heinz marketing tagline: “Good things come to those who wait.”
First up is the requisite “heroes suiting up for battle” bit, which shows the super-powered team members making preparations for a serious Loki ass-kicking session. Throw in a Captain America one-liner at the end and you’re good to go.
“So…this all seems horrible,” quips Mark Ruffalo at the beginning of this action-packed clip, which gives a whole new meaning to the word “party.” Good thing Dr. Banner is always up for one…in a manner of speaking.
Clip #3 has Captain America (Chris Evans) taking charge of a dangerous situation, laying down the team’s number one priority (hint: it rhymes with “arraignment”) and…oh yeah, instructing the Hulk to do what he does best. Hmm…wonder what that could be.
This clip gives just a taste of one of the film’s many delirious action sequences, with a final shot that shows off Whedon’s deftness for mixing breakneck visual effects wizardry with unexpected humor.
And last but not least…can you say “The Avengers 2”?
“The Avengers” hits DVD and Blu-ray on September 25.
Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris
Believe it or not, some of us have not seen The Avengers yet and would like it if you did not post things in the title like how Thanos is the cameo villain for the Avengers and likely threat for the next movie. In case you are wondering. I do not need spoiler alerts on everything, however it would have been nice not knowing the big mystery reveal in the credits. It would also have been nice to not find out by glancing at the title of an article.
-Cheers
So…you’re enough of a comic book aficianado to know who Thanos is, but you still haven’t seen the Avengers 3 months after its release? No offense, but I think that puts you in a pretty small minority.
None taken. I’ve got a five-month old son. It’s hard to get enough time alone to see too many movies. I realize I’m a small percentage, however yes, in this case I’m enough of a fan that I know who Thanos is yet have not gotten a chance to see the movie.
-Cheers
Well, don’t worry. It really is a cameo. I knew that Thanos was appearing in the credits and it didn’t impair my enjoying the movie…
3 months in more than enough for any true genre fan to have seen this movie, and if he hasnt he should be smart enough to stay way from articles talking about the coming dvd/bluray that is obviously meant for people who have seem the movie.
moreover “‘Avengers’ Blu-ray clips give us another glimpse of Thanos: Watch” is not at all spoilery headline. and is warning enough to stay away from the content to keep un-spoiled.
O.k., fine. I’m not a true genre fan. I still would have been happier if they’d said Blu-ray clips give us another glimpse of surprise post-credits villain or Blu-ray clips give us more cool footage or something. Am I really asking too much here?
-Cheers
Yes, you really are asking for too much here. The Avengers was a break-out smash hit released in MAY. Once a film hits DVD/Blu-ray it’s long past the point where there can be considered “spoilers.” At this point, it’s open season on discussing any part of the film in an article or even title.
Sorry that’s inconvenient for you and your life situation, but you can’t expect the world will put itself on hold to accomodate you.
Not to belabor the point, however how am I asking the world to put itself on hold to accommodate me by asking for people to be vague in the titles of movie-related articles? First, it runs the risk of spoiling any movie that you might wait to see (Avengers is not even out on Blu-ray yet). Second, is it really that hard to NOT say things like Blu-ray Shows New Clip Where Vader Confesses He’s Luke’s Father, or New Romeo & Juliet Clip Shows Their Exciting Suicide? It’s just asking for something vague enough where if I’m skimming through headlines it does not spoil a movie I may not have gotten a chance to see yet for whatever reason. This did not ruin my life or anything, it did not even ruin the movie for me, it just seems like a pretty easy thing to accommodate.
-Cheers
I don’t think you’re asking too much, honestly. I do think you’re making a mountain out of a molehill, seeing as it’s been a few months since the movie’s been out, but I do agree that it would have been easy for the author to choose a non-spoilery title. It’s not like using “Blu-Ray gives us some more cool clips” would have made the author keel over and weep over the loss of his integrity, so while I do think it’s tough luck that you got spoiled, I don’t think your request was unreasonable.
That tracking shot in the battle is still awesome. Been wanting to watch it again for that last 3 months. Thank you.
i’d like to personally thank who ever is responsible for making the pre-roll clip 20x louder than the actual content.
that was ridiculous.