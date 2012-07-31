Watch: ‘Avengers’ Blu-ray clips give us another glimpse of Thanos

In case you missed it in theaters (or just feel like revisiting a few of the film’s most stunning sequences), Marvel has released five clips from this summer’s “The Avengers” in advance of its September 25 release on DVD/Blu-ray. Included is the much-talked-about Thanos cameo from the middle of the film’s closing credits, which succeeded in proving the old adage/Heinz marketing tagline: “Good things come to those who wait.”

First up is the requisite “heroes suiting up for battle” bit, which shows the super-powered team members making preparations for a serious Loki ass-kicking session. Throw in a Captain America one-liner at the end and you’re good to go.

“So…this all seems horrible,” quips Mark Ruffalo at the beginning of this action-packed clip, which gives a whole new meaning to the word “party.” Good thing Dr. Banner is always up for one…in a manner of speaking.

Clip #3 has Captain America (Chris Evans) taking charge of a dangerous situation, laying down the team’s number one priority (hint: it rhymes with “arraignment”) and…oh yeah, instructing the Hulk to do what he does best. Hmm…wonder what that could be.

This clip gives just a taste of one of the film’s many delirious action sequences, with a final shot that shows off Whedon’s deftness for mixing breakneck visual effects wizardry with unexpected humor.

And last but not least…can you say “The Avengers 2”?

“The Avengers” hits DVD and Blu-ray on September 25.



