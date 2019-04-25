When’s The Best Time To Have An Appendectomy During ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

04.25.19

By now, the very long run-time of Avengers: Endgame has been well-documented. And with that long, long runtime comes a whole host of concerns about making it through the entire movie in one sitting without an intermission. This is a daunting task and will take some planning beforehand to archive successfully – so plan wisely!

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “But what if I can’t make it through the whole movie? What if I have appendicitis during Avengers: Endgame?” Well, that’s where we come in and, luckily for you, we are here to help. Because sometimes our bodies just don’t always cooperate. So, if you feel you have appendicitis during Avengers: Endgame and can’t make it through the whole movie, we have come up with exactly the right moment to leave for an appendectomy.

Around two hours into Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers, who had split up for a bit, reunite back at the Avengers headquarters. At this point in the movie, if you hurry, it just might be your best bet. Now, this scene isn’t completely ideal – no scene in Endgame is a complete can’t miss – but it’s probably your best chance to duck out for your appendectomy. Again, if you hurry!

Look, I’m not a doctor. But appendicitis can be serious if not treated. But, then again, you bought your tickets for Avengers: Endgame a month ago and you’ve been looking forward this culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now. It’s a tough call.

