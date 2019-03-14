Marvel

The early-morning release of the Avengers: Endgame trailer united Captain Marvel with the rest of the superhero team and teased some quantum realm happenings. And although Marvel fans aren’t thrilled about one thing, Mark Ruffalo couldn’t possibly be more thrilled by all of this, especially about the poster that simultaneously dropped. He actually kinda Hulk-ed out because the whole package signaled some wonderful news for his career.

Actually, that’s a slight exaggeration with a little backstory required. Ruffalo has a tendency to “spoil” these Marvel Studios movies, accurately or not, on various talk shows. No one took him seriously when he spilled the Infinity War ending on GMA, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo definitely took note of Ruffalo fake-spilling Endgame‘s title, to which they responded during a Q&A last fall, “Yes, we fired Mark Ruffalo. Mark’s fired.”

They were kidding, of course. However, Ruffalo could officially breathe a sign of relief after the new poster confirmed that this was all a ruse, and he’s still got a job playing Bruce Banner/Hulk. “So I wasn’t fired???” he tweeted.