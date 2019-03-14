Mark Ruffalo Couldn’t Be More Excited About This ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster, And Hulk Supporters Are Pumped

Film/TV Editor
03.14.19

Marvel

The early-morning release of the Avengers: Endgame trailer united Captain Marvel with the rest of the superhero team and teased some quantum realm happenings. And although Marvel fans aren’t thrilled about one thing, Mark Ruffalo couldn’t possibly be more thrilled by all of this, especially about the poster that simultaneously dropped. He actually kinda Hulk-ed out because the whole package signaled some wonderful news for his career.

Actually, that’s a slight exaggeration with a little backstory required. Ruffalo has a tendency to “spoil” these Marvel Studios movies, accurately or not, on various talk shows. No one took him seriously when he spilled the Infinity War ending on GMA, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo definitely took note of Ruffalo fake-spilling Endgame‘s title, to which they responded during a Q&A last fall, “Yes, we fired Mark Ruffalo. Mark’s fired.”

They were kidding, of course. However, Ruffalo could officially breathe a sign of relief after the new poster confirmed that this was all a ruse, and he’s still got a job playing Bruce Banner/Hulk. “So I wasn’t fired???” he tweeted.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Hulk#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSMARK RUFFALOThe Hulk

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP