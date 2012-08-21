‘Avengers’ gag reel: Watch the bloopers

08.21.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

There’s nothing better than funny actors being funny, particularly in well-received “The Avengers.” The Joss Whedon-helmed adventure had its fair share of star power, and obviously provided plenty of opportunities for bloopers.

Below is a reel of Cobie Smulders losing it, Chris Evans struggling with his suit, Chris Hemsworth boggling his hammer, Jeremy Renner exercising a “Star Trek” moment, Tom Hiddleston getting the giggles and Robert Downey Jr. pinching Mark Ruffalo’s butt over and over.

The clip has been pared down and put to music for the DVD/Blu-Ray release of “The Avengers,” out on Sept. 25.

