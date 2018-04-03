MARVEL

After an 18-movie prologue, Avengers: Infinity War finally comes out on April 27, or if you’re lucky enough to be invited to the Los Angeles premiere, April 23. (Hopefully it’s the same people who were at the X-Men premiere in 2000, and they’re all wearing the same outfits.) Directors Anthony and Joe Russo will show clips from the film during the press tour, which begins today, but as they wrote in a letter to the “greatest fans in the world,” that will be the only footage screened ahead of time to avoid “spoiling the story for future viewers.”

Marvel movies, including The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, typically screen for critics a week or so ahead of time, but the studio is trying to keep the film’s plot a secret for as long as possible. “Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy,” the Russo wrote. “Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.”

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Good luck and happy viewing.

Under the director’s signature is a hashtag: #ThanosDemandsYourSilence.

MARVEL

Or else (he’ll probably sit on you on his space-chair, or something).