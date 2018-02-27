MARVEL

Avengers: Infinity War is shaping up to be the most ambitious superhero movie of all-time. If it’s good, it will be hailed as a remarkable achievement. But if it’s bad, hoo boy. (Either way, it’s going to make money). So, y’know, no pressure, Anthony and Joe Russo, who at least have a solid track record, having directed the well-received Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, as well as episodes of Arrested Development and Community. But there’s never been a film quite like Infinity War, which is not only being split into two parts, but it will somehow tie into every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All 18 of them.

In a special feature on the Thor: Ragnarok DVD and Blu-ray, “Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years – The Evolution of Heroes,” Infinity War co-director Joe Russo says, “Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man 1 finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies. It is a culmination of all that storytelling.” Marvel is saying very little about the film, but that’s a huge undertaking, to connect everything from Tony Stark listening to AC/DC to T’Challa’s confrontation with Killmonger. If you skipped Thor: The Dark World, “because it looked boring,” or Ant-Man, “because I burned out on Marvel after Avengers: Age of Ultron,” you have until May 4 to catch up.

“With Infinity War, we are paying off every little thread, every little tease, that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up until a conclusion, while at the same time, introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

And that future is rumored to have a less “ludicrously large” cast.

(Via CinemaBlend)