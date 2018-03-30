Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We are in the final stretch to the release of Avengers: Infinity War (less than a month, people!), and Marvel is benevolent enough to dole out a few tidbits here and there to satiate our appetites for new content. Will our faves die? Definitely! Will they defeat Thanos? Probably not until the next movie! Will puberty be kind to Groot? Of course not! Marvel released two new TV spots this week, and while they mostly contain remixed content that we’ve already seen in the trailers, there are a few new things to catch fans’ eyes.

Not only do we get to see Black Widow threateningly declaring “We don’t want to kill you, but we will” like the stone cold badass that she is, we see Thor imploring the Guardians that together they can defeat Thanos. Considering the speculation that Thanos is going to lay waste to the remnants of Asgard’s people, Thor may be wrong in the assumption that the universe’s scariest purple thumb can be stopped.

These clips also show an always regal T’Challa making heroic pronouncements in his throne room and a closer look at Iron Man’s upgraded Bleeding Edge suit. However, the highlight of the new footage is without a doubt bratty teen Groot. We got a glimpse of the best Guardian’s (don’t @ me) pubescent form in the end credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, but his utter disdain for authority and attachment to his gaming system takes the hilarious angst to the next level. Hopefully the belligerent, twiggy teen will add some levity to what is sure to be a devastating trip to the movies.