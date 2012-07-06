‘Avengers’ Second Screen app offers clues to secret ‘Item 47’ screening

#Marvel
07.06.12 6 years ago 7 Comments

If you want to attend the screening of Marvel’s latest One Shot short film “Item 47” at Comic-Con next week, “The Avengers” Second Screen app will help get you there.

Now available in the iTunes store, the Second Screen app is playable on the iPad or any PC or MAC computer with Flash and offers access to the “S.H.I.E.L.D. database.” From there users can access behind-the-scenes and background information on “The Avengers” film and corresponding Marvel universe, and “sync” the experience with “The Avengers” Blu-ray or DVD — which won’t be available until Sept. 25.

Users who get the app now can participate in the “‘Item 47’ Comic-Con Experience” which involves a scavenger hunt for clues leading to the 12-minute short’s San Diego screening on July 12 or — if you can’t make it to the Con — the ability to access an exclusive clip.

“Item 47” stars Lizzy Caplan and Jesse Bradford as a couple who embark on a wild adventure after discovering one of the discarded alien weapons from “The Avengers.” It’s directed by Marvel Studios co-president Louis D”Esposito and will officially premiere on “The Avengers” home video release.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSComicCon 2012Item 47MarvelSecond ScreenTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP