‘Avengers’ Second Screen app offers clues to secret ‘Item 47’ screening

If you want to attend the screening of Marvel’s latest One Shot short film “Item 47” at Comic-Con next week, “The Avengers” Second Screen app will help get you there.

Now available in the iTunes store, the Second Screen app is playable on the iPad or any PC or MAC computer with Flash and offers access to the “S.H.I.E.L.D. database.” From there users can access behind-the-scenes and background information on “The Avengers” film and corresponding Marvel universe, and “sync” the experience with “The Avengers” Blu-ray or DVD — which won’t be available until Sept. 25.

Users who get the app now can participate in the “‘Item 47’ Comic-Con Experience” which involves a scavenger hunt for clues leading to the 12-minute short’s San Diego screening on July 12 or — if you can’t make it to the Con — the ability to access an exclusive clip.

“Item 47” stars Lizzy Caplan and Jesse Bradford as a couple who embark on a wild adventure after discovering one of the discarded alien weapons from “The Avengers.” It’s directed by Marvel Studios co-president Louis D”Esposito and will officially premiere on “The Avengers” home video release.