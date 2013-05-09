Watch Avril Lavigne’s, like, totally immature ‘Here’s to Never Growing Up’ music video

My favorite part of Avril Lavigne’s “Here’s to Never Growing Up” is that there isn’t a single acoustic guitar or drum machine in it. Think about it.

My least favorite part is there was no pig’s blood involved.

While the track itself is a combo of Ke$ha’s “We R Who We R” and Miley Cyrus’ “Party In the U.S.A.,” the video will remind you why you left your prom early to go drink in the car. In 1998.

“Here’s to Never Growing Up” is the first song from Avril Lavigne’s next album, her fifth, due some time in 2013.