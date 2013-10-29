Awards Campaign is now 4 Quadrant

It’s time to open stretch our arms a little.

When HitFix brought In Contention into the family two years ago it was a sign that Awards Campaign, a blog I’ve been writing since the inception of the site almost five years ago, would soon take a back seat. Kris Tapley has turned In Contention into a top tier brand in regards to awards and prestige film coverage. My voice as a, cough, Oscar pundit was much better served posting in In Contention alongside Kris and the one and only Guy Lodge than separately in Awards Campaign. Where did that leave little old AC? Well, some things aren’t meant to last.

Today, Awards Campaign becomes 4 Quadrant, a new name for a familiar URL (sigh, SEO issues).

Why the new name? Over the years there have been many topics I’ve covered in regards to non-prestige movies, music or TV that just haven’t seemed appropriate for a blog titled “Awards Campaign.” 4 Quadrant solves that problem. Whether it’s interviews with the cast of “Thor,” a set visit to “The Hobbit,” thoughts on Madonna’s Secret Project, an impassioned plea to watch “The Americans” or raving about Marvel Comics’ “Young Avengers” you’ll find it here (assuming I find the time to breathe amongst all my other duties). Plus, the 4 Quadrant homepage will also include all my awards season coverage from In Contention. So, frankly, best of both worlds.

Keep up to date by folllowing me on twitter.

Lots of good things to come.

