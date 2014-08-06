Azealia Banks revs up in her new ‘Heavy Metal and Reflective’ music video

Azealia Banks arrives in the desert bound and hooded at the beginning of her “Heavy Metal and Reflective” music video. But like a lilting butterfly — unfettered by the scorching heat and the wild band of motocross bikers — she escapes her ties to rule the crew.

You'd think that's a metaphor or something.

The rapper became loosed from her contract with Interscope last month, leaving way for her to finally maybe perhaps release a full-length record, which never came to pass for her “Broke with Expensive Taste” LP when she was with the major.

“Heavy Metal…” is the first taste of what she's been up to since then. I like what I'm hearing.

Her low drone bounces off of steep low ends and a similarly “cheeky” clap to Big Sean's “A$$”; the violent neons and flaming reds of her riding gear in the video is echoed in the bright and mean production overall.

I was also caught unawares that there was such a thing as a thong motocross bodysuit in the world. I did, however, know that it's difficult to make anybody look cool in double-plated riding goggles.

Check out the video below: does Banks have a fighting chance now that she has no label home? Want to hear more?