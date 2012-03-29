Aziz Ansari, Reggie Watts and Steven Wright lead Bonnaroo’s comedy lineup

Because music headliners Radiohead and the Red Hot Chili Peppers just aren’t very funny, Bonnaroo has added a stellar lineup of comedians to the four-day Tennessee festival, including Aziz Ansari, Reggie Watts, Steven Wright, Judah Friedlander and Marc Maron.

They’ll join such music acts as the reunited Beach Boys, Phish, Bon Iver, Alice Cooper, The Shins, Skrillex, Feist, The Rots and many more,

Since 2004, the famed music festival has also included some of the biggest names in comedy, with previous performers including Conan O’Brien and Chris Rock. This year, the picks include a number of TV stars, including Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”), Friedlander (“30 Rock”), Ali Wong (“Are You There, Chelsea?”) and Brian Posehn (“The Sarah Silverman Program”).

Watts, who is also a musician, recently thrilled nerdy comedy fans with his new original score for the Ridley Scott-Tom Cruise fantasy film “Legend.” The veteran spot is taken by Wright, whose dry wit and slow delivery have appeared on stage, on TV and in movies throughout the years. There’s also the curious inclusion of former Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, but, hey — funny’s funny.

Bonnaroo will take place June 7 – 10 in Manchester, TN.

Here’s the complete comedy lineup:

Aziz Ansari

Steven Wright

Marc Maron

Brian Posehn

Judah Freidlander

Reggie Watts

Rhys Darby

Colin Hay

Garfunkle & Oats

Amy Schumer

Pete Holmes

Rory Scovel

Mike O’Connell

Ali Wong

Kyle Kinane