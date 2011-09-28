B.o.B. collaborates with Lil Wayne; reveals album title, ballpark drop date

Rapper B.o.B. made a visit to “The Ryan Cameron Show” on Atlanta radio station V-103 yesterday, during which he spilled the title and ballpark release date for his upcoming second album: “Strange Clouds” and early Spring 2012, respectively.

“‘Strange Clouds’ [featuring Lil Wayne]…is the first single off my sophomore album, actually titled ‘Strange Clouds,'” said B.o.B, born Bobby Ray Simmons, Jr. “Wayne actually got on it pretty quick. It was a quick turnaround. We were kind of debating on it, man, but we just felt like this is the song that should go first. I feel really strong about it and I like to take my time with music.”

You can listen to the title track and first single below, in which, among other things, B.o.B. manages to rhyme “Nancy Kerrigan” with “vegetarian”. Now that’s what I call talent.

B.o.B.’s debut album, “B.o.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray”, sold over 500,000 copies in the U.S.