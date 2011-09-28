B.o.B. collaborates with Lil Wayne; reveals album title, ballpark drop date

#Lil Wayne
09.28.11 7 years ago

Rapper B.o.B. made a visit to “The Ryan Cameron Show” on Atlanta radio station V-103 yesterday, during which he spilled the title and ballpark release date for his upcoming second album: “Strange Clouds” and early Spring 2012, respectively.

“‘Strange Clouds’ [featuring Lil Wayne]…is the first single off my sophomore album, actually titled ‘Strange Clouds,'” said B.o.B, born Bobby Ray Simmons, Jr. “Wayne actually got on it pretty quick. It was a quick turnaround. We were kind of debating on it, man, but we just felt like this is the song that should go first. I feel really strong about it and I like to take my time with music.”

You can listen to the title track and first single below, in which, among other things, B.o.B. manages to rhyme “Nancy Kerrigan” with “vegetarian”. Now that’s what I call talent.

 B.o.B.’s debut album, “B.o.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray”, sold over 500,000 copies in the U.S.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGSB.o.BBobby Ray SimmonsLil WayneThe Ryan Cameron showweezy

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP