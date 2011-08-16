‘Bad’ new Tom Waits song due next week

Did you hear that thud? That was me falling out of my chair. In excitement. That’s what happens.

Tom Waits has let his newsletter subscribers and Twitter followers know that he’s aware of the “rumors,” and that soon he’ll be setting the record straight.

Amazon has posted a pre-order option for a little 3:10-clocked MP3 called “Bad As Me,” which could very well be the title track from an upcoming album from the legendary singer-songwriter. The listed drop date: Aug. 23. That’s next Tuesday, people.

The Anti- Records-signed artist also encouraged fans to head to his website on that date. This may be all the more entertaining, considering another time he “set the record straight” during a “press conference” in 2008. He’s hiding something from the rest of us.

Waits’ last studio release was “Real Gone” from 2004. He also dropped triple-disc compilation “Orphans” in 2006.

CARRY ON.