BAFTA Longlist gives lots of love to ‘King’s Speech,’ ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Social Network’

Like the SAG Awards and many of the other guild awards, the BAFTA Orange Film Awards is a partial indicator to what Academy members may be thinking for the Academy Awards. Granted, there is less crossover between the British Film Academy and AMPAS then say SAG or the Writer’s Guild, there is enough and its certainly a lot more applicable than the Golden Globes or Critic’s Choice Awards.

Unlike most awards shows, however, BAFTA has a complicated voting process which takes place over three rounds. The first is released as a “longlist” and reveals a broad list of possible nominees. The second round is the traditional “nominee” round revealed on Jan. 18 and the final round are the winners which will be announced in a gala ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Couple of pointers when reviewing the longlist:

– The asterisks denote the top five selection of the relevant Chapter (or branch). These are key indicators for the final nominees.

– Over 6300 members of the Academy vote in three rounds to decide the longlist, nominations and winners. All members vote in the first two rounds. In the final round, winners are voted for by specialist Chapters n all categories except for Best Film, the four performance categories and Film Not in the English Language, which are voted for by all members.

– There will be five nominees in every category but Animated Film.

– There is no longlist in the following categories: Outstanding British Film, Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Producer or Director, Short Animation and Short Film.

Now, let’s review shall we?



Best Film

127 Hours

Another Year

Black Swan

The Fighter

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Inception

The Kids Are All Right

The King”s Speech

Made In Dagenham

Shutter Island

The Social Network

The Town

Toy Story 3

True Grit

Winter”s Bone

Lowdown: “Rabbit Hole,” “Blue Valentine” and “Biutiful” are the big missing picture here. Everything else pretty much expected besides “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” which British critics must have appreciated more than the ones on this side of the pond.



Director

127 Hours *

Alice In Wonderland

Another Year

Black Swan *

The Fighter

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Inception *

The Kids Are All Right

The King”s Speech *

Made In Dagenham

Shutter Island

The Social Network *

The Town

Toy Story 3

True Grit

Lowdown: So, by “branch” the top vote getters are David Fincher, Tom Hooper, Darren Aronofsky, Danny Boyle and Christopher Nolan. The Coens are the odd men out here, but could still make the Oscar cut. Strange Polanski didn’t get some love for “The Ghost Writer” though.

Adapted Screenplay

127 Hours *

Alice In Wonderland

Barney”s Version

Brighton Rock

Despicable Me

The Ghost (aka “The Ghost Writer” in the U.S.)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Never Let Me Go

Rabbit Hole

Shutter Island

The Social Network *

The Town

Toy Story 3 *

True Grit *

Winter”s Bone *

Lowdown: The branch votes look pretty close to what we should expect Oscar nomination morning.

Original Screenplay

Another Year

Biutiful

Black Swan *

Blue Valentine

The Disappearance Of Alice Creed

The Fighter *

Four Lions

Get Low

Hereafter

I Am Love

Inception *

The Kids Are All Right *

The King”s Speech *

Made In Dagenham

Of Gods and Men

Lowdown: Another mirror of what we should see Oscar nomination morning from the BAFTA writing branch.

Make Up & Hair

127 Hours

Alice In Wonderland *

Black Swan *

Brighton Rock

The Fighter

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 *

I Am Love

Inception

The King”s Speech *

Made In Dagenham *

Never Let Me Go

Shutter Island

The Social Network

True Grit

Lowdown: No “Tron Legacy”? No “Wolfman”? Hmmmm. Methinks Oscar will be a bit more commercial.



Editing

127 Hours *

Alice In Wonderland

Black Swan *

The Fighter

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Inception *

The Kids Are All Right

The King”s Speech *

Made In Dagenham

Shutter Island

The Social Network *

The Town

Toy Story 3

True Grit

Lowdown: Important to note, editing is a key nomination to determine a best picture winner. If these are the same five picks for Oscar you’re looking at your top contenders which, in this case, does not include “The Fighter” or “True Grit.”

Special Visual Effects

127 Hours

Alice In Wonderland *

Black Swan

Chronicles Of Narnia: Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 *

Hereafter

How To Train Your Dragon

Inception *

Iron Man 2 *

Kick-Ass

The King”s Speech

Monsters

Shutter Island

Toy Story 3

Tron Legacy *

Lowdown: “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” is the one confirmed Oscar player not even on the longlist here. Poor Edgar Wright. Dissed by his own countrymen.

Costume Design

Alice In Wonderland *

Black Swan *

Brighton Rock

Chronicles Of Narnia: Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

I Am Love

Inception

Kick-Ass

The King”s Speech *

Made In Dagenham *

Never Let Me Go

Shutter Island

The Social Network

True Grit *

Lowdown: Nice that “Kick-Ass” and “I Am Love” made the short list. Would be surprised if “Dagenham” made the Oscar cut.



Sound

127 Hours *

Alice In Wonderland

Black Swan *

Brighton Rock

The Fighter

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Inception *

The King”s Speech *

Made In Dagenham

Shutter Island

The Social Network

The Town

Toy Story 3 *

True Grit *

Lowdown: “The Social Network” could crack the Oscar pool, but a solid list of branch votes.

Production Design

127 Hours

Alice In Wonderland *

Black Swan *

Brighton Rock

The Fighter

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 *

I Am Love

Inception *

The King”s Speech *

Made In Dagenham

Never Let Me Go

Shutter Island *

The Social Network

True Grit *

Lowdown: Looks like a clear preview of Oscar from the branch votes.



Cinematography

127 Hours

Alice In Wonderland

Black Swan *

The Fighter

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

I Am Love

Inception *

The King”s Speech *

Never Let Me Go

Shutter Island *

The Social Network

The Town

True Grit *

Winter”s Bone

Lowdown: Very interesting. “Social Network” is counting on an Oscar nod here, but didn’t make BAFTA’s branch vote. Can it knock out “Shutter Island” or “The King’s Speech” from Oscar’s five? Hmmm.



Original Music

127 Hours

Alice In Wonderland *

Biutiful

Brighton Rock

Despicable Me

The Ghost

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

How To Train Your Dragon *

Inception *

The King”s Speech *

Made In Dagenham

Never Let Me Go

The Social Network *

The Town

Lowdown: Love that “How To Train Your Dragon” made the branch vote here. Fingers crossed for Oscar.

Animated Film

Chico & Rita

Despicable Me *

How To Train Your Dragon *

Illusionist, The

Toy Story 3 *

Lowdown: Note, “Tangled” was not released in the UK in 2010 and therefore does not qualify.

Leading Actor

Aaron Eckhart (Howie) – Rabbit Hole

Ben Affleck (Doug MacRay) – The Town

Colin Firth (King George VI) – The King”s Speech *

James Franco (Aron Ralston) – 127 Hours *

Javier Bardem (Uxbal) – Biutiful *

Jeff Bridges (Marshal Reuben J Cogburn) – True Grit *

Jesse Eisenberg (Mark Zuckerberg) – The Social Network *

Jim Broadbent (Tom) – Another Year

Johnny Depp (Mad Hatter) – Alice In Wonderland

Leonardo DiCaprio (Cobb) – Inception

Leonardo DiCaprio (Teddy Daniels) – Shutter Island

Mark Wahlberg (Micky Ward) – The Fighter

Paul Giamatti (Barney Panofsky) – Barney”s Version

Robert Duvall (Felix Bush) – Get Low

Ryan Gosling (Dean) – Blue Valentine

Lowdown: Javier Bardem gets a boost from a possible nod here. Not so good for Ryan Gosling (a Golden Globe nominee) or Robert DuVall (a SAG nominee).

Leading Actress

Andrea Riseborough (Rose) – Brighton Rock

Annette Bening (Nic) – The Kids Are All Right *

Carey Mulligan (Kathy) – Never Let Me Go *

Gemma Arterton (Alice) – The Disappearance Of Alice Creed

Gemma Arterton (Tamara Drewe) – Tamara Drewe

Hailee Steinfeld (Mattie Ross) – True Grit

Jennifer Lawrence (Ree) – Winter”s Bone

Julianne Moore (Jules) – The Kids Are All Right *

Michelle Williams (Cindy) – Blue Valentine *

Natalie Portman (Nina Sayers / The Swan Queen) – Black Swan *

Nicole Kidman (Becca) – Rabbit Hole

Noomi Rapace (Lisbeth Salander) – The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Rosamund Pike (Miriam Grant-Panofsky) – Barney”s Version

Sally Hawkins (Rita O”Grady) – Made In Dagenham

Tilda Swinton (Emma Recchi) – I Am Love

Lowdown: It will be tough for Mulligan to crack Oscar, but she gets the hometown love here. Nicole Kidman looks like the likely Academy nominee on the outs for BAFTA.

Supporting Actor

Andrew Garfield (Eduardo Saverin) – The Social Network *

Andrew Garfield (Tommy) – Never Let Me Go

Ben Kingsley (Dr Cawley) – Shutter Island

Bill Murray (Frank Quinn) – Get Low

Bob Hoskins (Albert) – Made In Dagenham*

Christian Bale (Dicky Eklund) – The Fighter *

Dustin Hoffman (Izzy Panofsky) – Barney”s Version

Geoffrey Rush (Lionel Logue) – The King”s Speech *

Guy Pearce (King Edward VIII) – The King”s Speech

Jeremy Renner (James Coughlin) – The Town

Justin Timberlake (Sean Parker) – The Social Network

Mark Ruffalo (Paul) – The Kids Are All Right *

Matt Damon (La Boeuf) – True Grit

Pete Postlethwaite (Fergus ‘Fergie” Colm) – The Town

Vincent Cassel (Thomas Leroy / The Gentleman) – Black Swan

Lowdown: Hoskins absolutely won’t make the Academy nods and is only displacing Jeremy Renner from “The Town” for the Brits.

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Charlene Fleming) – The Fighter *

Barbara Hershey (Erica Sayers / The Queen) – Black Swan *

Ellen Page (Ariadne) – Inception

Geraldine James (Connie) – Made In Dagenham

Helena Bonham Carter (Queen Elizabeth) – The King”s Speech *

Helena Bonham Carter (Red Queen) – Alice In Wonderland

Lesley Manville (Mary) – Another Year *

Marion Cotillard (Mal) – Inception

Melissa Leo (Alice Ward) – The Fighter

Mila Kunis (Lily / The Black Swan) – Black Swan

Miranda Richardson (Barbara Castle) – Made In Dagenham *

Olivia Williams (Ruth Lang) – The Ghost

Rebecca Hall (Claire Keesey) – The Town

Rosamund Pike (Lisa Hopkins) – Made In Dagenham

Winona Ryder (Beth Macintyre / The Dying Swan) – Black Swan

Lowdown: Interestingly, BAFTA considers Manville supporting while Sony Classics has been pushing her for lead in Oscar and SAG (which didn’t work by the way). She knocks out Melissa Leo while Leo’s “Fighter” co-star Amy Adams still makes the “branch” vote. Even more intriguing, “Black Swan’s” Barbara Hershey makes the branch vote while Mila Kunis, who received a SAG nod does not.

Yep, just more awards season fun. Do you think BAFTA means anything in the Oscar race? Share your thoughts below.

