Barack Obama (and Family)’s Proudest Moments of Shade

Can we come together on both sides of the aisle and admit that Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and their kids are likely the most intentionally funny people ever to inhabit the White House? I don't mean to disparage Lyndon Johnson's deftness with a one-liner, but this family clearly enjoys a quip, a retort, and a withering glance. Let's count up their saucier, shadier moments.

1. “I won both of them.”

Just a little fact-sharing in the middle of the SOTU.

“I have no more campaigns to run…I know because i won both of them.” #POTUSmixtape #TWIBSOTU #SOTU15 pic.twitter.com/pdhqUrVVv8 – Elon James White (@elonjames) January 21, 2015

2. Michelle Obama heard you, John Boehner. Thanks.

The side-eye snooped 'round the world.

3. Obama suggests that North Korean dictators should relish in being offended.

“Even worse, imagine if producers and distributors and others start engaging in self-censorship because they don't want to offend the sensibilities of someone whose sensibilities probably need to be offended.”

4. Obama skipped the third “Hangover” movie, Zach.

I had a hard time believing anything could top the Steve Carell episode of “Between Two Ferns.” Well. Here we are.

5. Michelle Obama picks up two quick points

Wow. That laugh is serious.

6. That time Obama said he wouldn't tell us if he were building Iron Man.

“It's classified.”

7. Obama asks John McCain what Prohibition was like.

“I obviously never knew your great-grandfather, but from everything Senator McCain has told me, they had a great time together before Prohibition. Wonderful stories.”

8. Obama considers Kanye West's point, declares him a jackass.

9. That time Sasha and Malia decided they'd rather not touch that damn turkey.

10. That time Obama and McKayla Maroney stuck their shady dismount.

11. Obama to a heckler: “I love you back.”

12. Obama to another heckler: “The easy way out is to yell.”

Silenced.

13. And finally, Sasha and Malia enjoy the perfect selfie at the perfect time (their dad's inauguration).