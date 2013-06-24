Batman and Superman grace DC’s Comic-Con exclusive covers

I”m not generally a fan of photo covers, but who can resist DC”s Comic-Con International-exclusive cover for Batman “66 #1, which uses action figures from the new Mattel line – let”s hear it for cross-promotion! – to recreate one of the great recurring gags of the classic TV series: the “window cameos.” Alas, the collection doesn”t include 6-inch versions Sammy Davis Jr., Suzy Knickerbocker or Werner Klemperer to make the homage complete.

It”s just one of four convention-exclusive covers announced this morning on the DC Comics website:

Justice League #22 , combining Ivan Reiss” “Trinity War” covers for Justice League #22, Justice League of America #6 and Justice League Dark #22 as “a wraparound gatefold that transitions from pencils to a striking color image featuring the major players.”

, combining Ivan Reiss” “Trinity War” covers for Justice League #22, Justice League of America #6 and Justice League Dark #22 as “a wraparound gatefold that transitions from pencils to a striking color image featuring the major players.” Batman #21 , combining the minimalistic graphic design of the standard issue with an image of the Dark Knight in the background, drawn by Greg Capullo.

, combining the minimalistic graphic design of the standard issue with an image of the Dark Knight in the background, drawn by Greg Capullo. Superman Unchained #1, with Clark Kent becoming the Man of Steel in a black-and-white illustration by Jim Lee and Scott Williams.

Each of the Comic-Con exclusives is priced at $10. Comic-Con International will be held July 18-21 in San Diego.

Check them out here: