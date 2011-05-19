Batman returns as ‘Dark Knight Rises’ begins principal production

“The Dark Knight Rises” is finally rising — the sequel has started principal photography.
Production of the Warner Bros./Legendary Pictures film — the final chapter of director Christopher Nolan”s Batman trilogy — is a global affair. The locations span three continents and include Pittsburgh, New York and Los Angeles, as well as sites in India, England and Scotland.
The previous film was primarily filmed on location in Chicago, while the first film, “Batman Begins,” was mostly lensed in London, with some additional Chi-Town footage. Switching it up helps ensure that the fictional Gotham City will never simply look identical to one real-life city.
Christian Bale, hot off his Oscar-winning turn in “The Fighter” is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.
Newcomers to the series include Anne Hathaway (as Selina Kyle/Catwoman), and a trio of alumni from Nolan’s “Inception:” Tom Hardy (Bane) , Marion Cotillard (Miranda Tate) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (John Blake). It was also recently reported that Josh Pence is also joining the film…as a young Ra’s al Ghul.
Among the returning cast members are Michael Caine as Bruce’s trusted butler Alfred, Gary Oldman as newly-promoted Commissioner Gordon and Morgan Freeman as Wayne Enterprises exec Lucius Fox.
Like “The Dark Knight,” Nolan is using IMAX cameras to shoot several key scenes, but promises to be using them more extensively this time around.
Nolan co-wrote the film with his brother Jonathan Nolan. It’s being produced by Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Charles Roven, and exec produced by Benjamin Melniker, Michael E. Uslan, Kevin De La Noy and Thomas Tull.
“The Dark Knight Rises” opens nationwide on July 20, 2012
heres hoping that this wont be the spiderman 3 of the batman trilogy…
Impossible. Batman is already Emo.
Well at least this time Gotham won’t just look like Chicago. I hated that about Dark Knight.
I hate the deep voice Christian Bale made as Batman. there was no need for that at all.
Bale didn’t make that voice, his voice was deepened in post-production
Bitch, bitch, bitch.
Why do reporters constantly use fifty cent words which are never used in conversation? Has anyone out there ever “lensed” a photo or video on their phone? Mr. Lewis, get over yourself.
Reply to comment…the first one was cold so I expect this one to another block buster hit
I can’t wait!!! To the Batmobile!
It’s gonna b legend……………………………wait for it …………………….dary………….!!!! Can’t wait !!!
Principal photography doesn’t start here in Pittsburgh until the summer. I believe they’re doing the shooting in England and India first.
So far there are Anne Hathaway in the role of Catwoman and Tom Hardy as Bane (The Man who Broke the Bat). Still, there are also Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 Days of Summer) in the role of John Blake, who might or might not be a major Batman villain, and Marion Cotillard (Inception) in the role of Miranda Tate, who could be the daughter of Ra’s al Ghul (Liam Neeson’s character). I thought the last time they had this many villains in a Batman movie, it was a disaster (Batman & Robin).