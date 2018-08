Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hey, remember “Batman & Robin”? You know, the worst Batman movie of all the Batman movies? In case you needed a little refresher, the latest installment of Screen Junkies’ Honest Movie Trailer series takes you on a trip back to 1997, an era when Hollywood actually felt comfortable giving Joel Schumacher $140 million to direct a movie. Also, Coolio.

