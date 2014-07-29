‘Batman V Superman’ deemed most talked-about at Comic-Con

and 07.29.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) Although it will be some time before the box office has its say – and isn”t that what really counts? – it”s already clear which film won over fans at Comic-Con International.

According to information provided to Variety by research firms Mashwork and Way to Blue, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” was the most talked-about film on Twitter following Saturday”s Hall H presentation that debuted the first footage and the first photo of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

About 73 percent of reactions to the footage considered it “amazing”; the official image of Gadot was retweeted more than 7,000 times. Wonder Woman was also the most talked-about superhero of the convention, with 149,316 mentions on Twitter.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” is being considered the sleeper hit of the show because of positive reactions to the teaser trailer.

Marvel”s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” received 173,782 Twitter mentions, earning the fifth spot in the rankings, behind “Batman v Superman,” “Mad Mad,” “The Hobbit” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Around The Web

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP