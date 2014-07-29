‘Batman V Superman’ deemed most talked-about at Comic-Con

(CBR) Although it will be some time before the box office has its say – and isn”t that what really counts? – it”s already clear which film won over fans at Comic-Con International.

According to information provided to Variety by research firms Mashwork and Way to Blue, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” was the most talked-about film on Twitter following Saturday”s Hall H presentation that debuted the first footage and the first photo of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

About 73 percent of reactions to the footage considered it “amazing”; the official image of Gadot was retweeted more than 7,000 times. Wonder Woman was also the most talked-about superhero of the convention, with 149,316 mentions on Twitter.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” is being considered the sleeper hit of the show because of positive reactions to the teaser trailer.

Marvel”s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” received 173,782 Twitter mentions, earning the fifth spot in the rankings, behind “Batman v Superman,” “Mad Mad,” “The Hobbit” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”