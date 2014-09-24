Batman’s parents get murdered again and again in new supercut

(CBR) Although we can never be assured that a film or television adaptation of Batman will be any good, there is one safe bet: It will likely include a depiction of the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne in Crime Alley (slow-motion shot of a broken string of pearls tumbling to the pavement optional, but preferred).

“Gotham,” which premiered Monday on Fox, was of course no exception, spurring Vulture to compile a supercut of the Waynes dying on screen, from “Super Friends” and Tim Burton”s “Batman” to “Batman Begins” and “Batman: Arkham Origins.” I imagine this is what Bruce Wayne”s nightmares look like.

