‘Battlestar Galactica’ Cylon joins ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ cast

“Fifty Shades of Grey” has landed an out-of-this-world new cast member.

“Battlestar Galactica” veteran Callum Keith Rennie has been cast as Anastasia’s stepfather Ray Steele in the forthcoming E.L. James adaptation, which is currently shooting in Vancouver. Ray is one of two stepfathers for Anastasia in the book, and the one she considers to be her “real father.” The other man is being played by Dylan Neal.

Rennie joins Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele), Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey), Rita Ora (Mia Grey), Marcia Gay Harden (Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey), Eloise Mumford (Kate Kavanah), Victor Rasuk (Joe) and Max Martini (Christian’s bodyguard) in the film, which is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Nowhere Boy”) from a script by Kelly Marcel, with revisions by Patrick Marber and Mark Bomback.

Rennie’s other recent credits include “Californication,” “The Killing” and last year’s TV remake of “The Firm” on NBC.

“FIfty Shades of Grey” Is slated for release on February 13, 2015.

