‘Battlestar Galactica’ prequel casts ‘Skins’ UK star as young Adama

The “Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome” pilot has found its young William Adama: Luke Pasqualino from the UK version of “Skins.”

“Blood & Chrome,” a “Battlestar” prequel set during the first human-Cylon war, opens with Adama (played on “BSG” by Edward James Olmos) as a rookie fighter pilot assigned to the newest ship in the Colonial fleet: the Galactica. He’ll come into conflict with his immediate superior officer, Coker (Ben Cotton, who’s had a recurring role on “Hellcats”) before the two bond during a dangerous mission.

Pasqualino was one of the new stars of “Skins” when that show turned over its entire cast at the start of the third season to maintain the focus on teenagers. He played skateboarding Freddie Mclair.

The “Blood & Chrome” pilot comes from a team of veteran “BSG” producers, including David Eick, Michael Taylor, Bradley Thompson & David Weddle.