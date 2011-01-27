‘Battlestar Galactica’ prequel casts ‘Skins’ UK star as young Adama

The “Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome” pilot has found its young William Adama: Luke Pasqualino from the UK version of “Skins.”
“Blood & Chrome,” a “Battlestar” prequel set during the first human-Cylon war, opens with Adama (played on “BSG” by Edward James Olmos) as a rookie fighter pilot assigned to the newest ship in the Colonial fleet: the Galactica. He’ll come into conflict with his immediate superior officer, Coker (Ben Cotton, who’s had a recurring role on “Hellcats”) before the two bond during a dangerous mission.
Pasqualino was one of the new stars of “Skins” when that show turned over its entire cast at the start of the third season to maintain the focus on teenagers. He played skateboarding Freddie Mclair.
The “Blood & Chrome” pilot comes from a team of veteran “BSG” producers, including David Eick, Michael Taylor, Bradley Thompson & David Weddle.
This isn’t great news. The Freddie/Effy relationship was one of the weakest elements of a couple of all-round weak Skins seasons. Part of that was the writing, but I’m not convinced Pasqualino was up to the job either.
Pasqualino was definitely the weakest of the Gen 2 actors. Didn’t help that he that terrible storyline.
This means Adama will have been played by, I believe, four different actors in three different shows (including only the modern continuity, not the original). Edward James Olmos and Nico Cortez in BSG, the kid in Caprica and now this fella.
Can’t think of another television character who’s been portrayed at such different ages in so many different shows.
Paul, did you watch Caprica all the way to the end?
No, when 1.5 started I decided to just wait for the DVD’s. And haven’t had time to watch them yet.
From your question, I’m assuming, uhm … well, I’m assuming something I’ll keep to myself, lest it be too spoilery.
But that’s very interesting!
Well, actually, even if you did watch all the way to the end…
@Alan you mentioned at one point you were going to go back and listen to the podcasts that David Eick was doing for Caprica. Did you ever get around to it?
Hey, BSG team: You already tried a BSG sequel, and it didn’t work. Prequels are always dicey propositions, but for a show that was deeply rooted in, and obsessed over because of, its complex and mysterious mythology… I don’t think a prequel is going to succeed. Maybe if you told the story of Kobol, or some other past human/cylon story in the cycle, we’d be getting somewhere.
I was pysched for this prequel rather than the crap that caprica was. But now than Emodama will be, he central character i’m not sure
Maybe Pasqualino would be great in this, but having unfortunately seen Skins s3 (and parts of S4 before I stopped torturing myself), I can’t help but feel really disappointed by this casting news. Also, anger, since Caprica was pretty much cancelled for B&C, and this is the Adama we get? Yikes.
Hey people, can anyone tell me if this is still relevant news? Is there still this prequel planned, and is it going to see the light of day? The article is from January of this year [2011] and I haven’t heard anything about it since! Was it scrapped or what????