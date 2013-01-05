BBC America acquires ‘Broadchurch’ featuring David Tennant

BBC America has acquired the eight-part drama “”Broadchurch,” featuring “Doctor Who” favorite David Tennant as part of its ensemble.

Chris Chibnall (“Law & Order: UK”) created the project, which James Strong (“Downton Abbey”) serving as director for the first, second, seventh and eighth episodes.

The drama focuses on the impact of the murder of a young boy on a British seaside town. Olivia Colman plays local Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller, with Tennant playing the newly arrived Detective Investigator. The cast also includes Vicky McClure, Arthur Darvill, Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan and Will Mellor.

The project was ordered by ITV in the summer.

“‘Broadchurch’ focuses on a small British community which finds itself at the eye of a storm. In the wake of one boy”s death, the residents of Broadchurch come under scrutiny and suspicion,” Chibnall states. “It”s a story of scale and intimacy, as the lives of the characters are laid bare.”

Adds executive producer Jane Featherstone, “We”re proud to have cast an outstanding array of Britain”s finest performers to appear in ‘Broadchurch.’ The drama is a snapshot of modern Britain. Its community represents a microcosm of life as we know it with the character of Ellie part of the fabric of Broad! church. She”s lived amidst the people in this coastal town all her life so when the fabric begins to tear it”s Ellie who will feel the impact the hardest.”

BBC America will premiere “Broadchurch” as part of its Dramaville block later in 2013.