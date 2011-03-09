BBC America brings ‘Luther’ back this fall

#Idris Elba
03.09.11 7 years ago 11 Comments
“Luther” will return to BBC America this fall with what is described as a “miniseries sequel” to the award-winning drama starring Idris Elba.
BBC America’s decision to re-up “Luther” wasn’t exactly a surprise, given the drama’s recognition with Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award voters, but also given an even more significant fact: “Luther” was renewed for U.K. television by the BBC last fall and the new installments have already been shot and are currently in post-production.
“It”s great to be involved once again with such a critically-acclaimed series and to have Idris back on BBC America in this iconic role,” states Perry Simon, General Manager, Channels, BBC Worldwide America. “He fully deserves the prestigious awards and accolades he”s received for playing this dark and deeply disturbed character. With an even more intense storyline awaiting him, Idris will take Luther to a whole new level.”
BBC America will have a co-production capacity in the new “Luther” series and the network hopes to air installments in the fall of 2011.
The UK renewal was for a pair of two-hour “Luther” mysteries. BBC America has yet to determine how those episodes will be aired, but the plan is to keep the content unedited from the British version.
The second series finds Elba’s John Luther returning to policing in the aftermath of the events that closed last season. With his old unit gone, he’s assigned to the Serious and Serial Unit, where he teams up with some old colleagues and new colleagues, first on a series of ritual murders being carried out by a masked man at various historic locations in London.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Idris Elba
TAGSBBC AmericaIDRIS ELBALUTHER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP