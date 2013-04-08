BBC America to co-produce ‘Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell’

Senior Television Writer
04.08.13

BBC America is teaming up with the BBC to co-produce a seven-part adaptation of “Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell,” the bestselling novel by Susanna Clarke. The series will premiere in 2014 as part of BBC America’s “Supernatural Saturday” programming bloc.

The book is set during the Napoleonic Wars, “in an England where magic once existed and is about to return.”

The adaptation is being written by Peter Harness (“Wallander”) and directed by Toby Haynes (“Sherlock,” “Wallander,” “Doctor Who”).

