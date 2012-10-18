BBC America’s ‘Copper’ renewed for second season

“Copper” will be back to enforce the law for a second season.
The highly-rated BBC America series has been renewed by the network in advance of its Season 1 finale on Sunday, garnering a 13-episode order that will air next year. The period drama, which centers on Det. Kevin “Corky” Corcoran (Tom Weston-Jones) in 1860s New York City, has averaged over a million total viewers per episode since its Aug. 19 debut. Created by Tom Fontana (“Oz,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) and Will Rokos (“Southland”), it is the first original scripted series for the cabler.
BBC America’s next original series, the sci-fi/action drama “Orphan Black” starring Tatiana Maslany, is set to premiere next spring.
Have you been watching “Copper” Season 1? What do you think? Sound off in the comments.
Hooray! I had no idea what the ratings were like for this show and was worried it’d be a one-and-done, so this is great to hear.
“Copper” is always a solid hour of television. It’s certainly not on the same level of a “Breaking Bad” or “Mad Men,” and maybe not even the level below that. But Weston-Jones is a great leading man and they’ve got some strong supporting work from Kyle Schmid, Ato, Essandoh, and Franka Potente.
Holding the show back, IMO, are Anastasia Griffith and Kiara Glasco. I think Griffith is still playing the “Elizabeth Haverford” character in a too-heavily stylized, stereotypical fashion as if she was still making her debut appearance on the show. Glasco’s “Annie” is just too off-the-wall for me. Yes, she should be traumatized and broken from her childhood experiences. But there’s just no balance, and her infatuation with Corky doesn’t make sense to me. If anything, she should hate and distrust all men.
Nevertheless, it’s a good show and one I’d recommend to anyone.
Victims of sexual abuse either run away from sex or towards it. Annie has no reason to trust any adult whether Male or Female. It was the Madame at the Brothel who picked her off the streets with Promises of food, shelter, and care with no strings attached. Then later brutally coerced into sex acts for her clientele that preferred young girls. Then later coerced her to bring her sister to the brothel
In the beginning she distrusted Corky but is convinced of his sincerity. Because of the length he went to keep her stepfather and Mr. Griffith away from her. He even Killed both the Madame and Mr. Griffith at the Brothel. She realizes that Corky value as protector and has tried in vein to use sex to establish a bond that will make herself more valuable. when clearly she already filling the surrogate daughter role of the Biological one he lost.
Write a comment…Adore this show Copper! Tom Weston is incredible. A complex actor who is subtle and perfect. Annie makes you uncomfortable. The two ladies of the evening are terrific sad one was killed. Music is a nice touch too.
The first couple of episodes were bit rocky but it building a solid foundation and gain some powerful narrative momentum. Complex and Dense Crime drama is rare on television with exception of Justified and Southland I am very optimistic for a Smarter, Darker and Powerful Character driven season 2.
1st season was to my wife and i riveting purchasing 2nd season shortly fingers crossed for third does anyone know if third season approved yet??