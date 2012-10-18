BBC America’s ‘Copper’ renewed for second season

“Copper” will be back to enforce the law for a second season.

The highly-rated BBC America series has been renewed by the network in advance of its Season 1 finale on Sunday, garnering a 13-episode order that will air next year. The period drama, which centers on Det. Kevin “Corky” Corcoran (Tom Weston-Jones) in 1860s New York City, has averaged over a million total viewers per episode since its Aug. 19 debut. Created by Tom Fontana (“Oz,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) and Will Rokos (“Southland”), it is the first original scripted series for the cabler.

BBC America’s next original series, the sci-fi/action drama “Orphan Black” starring Tatiana Maslany, is set to premiere next spring.

Have you been watching “Copper” Season 1? What do you think? Sound off in the comments.