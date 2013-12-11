Beck, Fiona Apple, Ben Harper and more want to be your valentine

If you’re already dreading Feb. 14, 2014, there’s at least one thing to look forward to: Beck, Fiona Apple, Ben Harper, Vampire Weekend and more will cover love songs on a new Valentine”s Day album. Listen to My Morning Jacket’s Jim James cover of Bob Marley”s “Turn Your Lights Down Low” and snippets of the entire album below, plus check out the tracklist.

“Sweethearts 2014” will be released Feb. 4 and feature 13 tracks, some of which are covers already in the artists’ setlists and others brand new to their repertoire. The familiar covers include: Beck’s version of John Lennon’s “Love”; Phosphorescent’s take on Bob Dylan”s “Tomorrow Is A Long Time”; and Ben Harper’s soulful rendition of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” The never-heard-before covers include: Vampire Weekend tackling opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s “Con Te Partirò”; Fiona Apple dueting with her sister Maude Maggart for The Third Man’s “I’m In The Middle of a Riddle”; and The Head and the Heart covering Harry Nilsson”s “Don”t Forget Me.”

The album will only be sold at Starbucks, so if the music doesn’t perk you up, at least the caffeine will.

Here’s the “Sweetheart 2014” tracklist:

1. Jim James – “Turn Your Lights Down Low” (Bob Marley cover)

2. Vampire Weekend – “Con Te Partirò” (Inspired by the Andrea Bocelli recording)

3. Beck – “Love” (John Lennon cover)

4. Phosphorescent – “Tomorrow Is A Long Time” (Bob Dylan cover)

5. The Head and the Heart – “Don”t Forget Me” (Harry Nilsson cover)

6. Valerie June – “Happy or Lonesome” (the Carter Family cover)

7. Bahamas – “Always on My Mind” (Willie Nelson cover)

8. Thao – “If You Were Mine” (Ray Charles cover)

9. Ben Harper – “Fade Into You” (Mazzy Star cover)

10. Fiona Apple – “I”m In The Middle of a Riddle” (Anton Karas cover)

11. Brandi Carlile – “The Chain” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

12. Blake Mills – “I Hope” (Bobby Charles cover)

13. Sharon Jones – “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I”m Yours” (Stevie Wonder cover)