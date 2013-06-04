Lena Dunham’s illustration of herself at her dream wedding inspired me to create my very own

Intrepid “Girls” girl and super hyphenate Lena Dunham recently Instagrammed a sketch she created back in 2002, envisioning herself at her own dream wedding. It seems 17-year-old Lena was a fan of cardigan strummers Belle and Sebastian, singer Sade, and making her loved ones eat fake meat. Lena did not specify the husband part of the wedding equation, but that’s probably just because she hadn’t met Adam Driver yet. Hannah and Adam forever, or whatever!

Personally, I found this sketch so charming that I was inspired to make my very own. Please do feast your eyes on this very well-drawn and anatomically correct (shut up, it’s a medical condition!) rendering I call “Liana’s Dream Wedding.”