Lena Dunham’s illustration of herself at her dream wedding inspired me to create my very own

#Lena Dunham #Girls #Instagram
06.04.13 5 years ago

Intrepid “Girls” girl and super hyphenate Lena Dunham recently Instagrammed a sketch she created back in 2002, envisioning herself at her own dream wedding. It seems 17-year-old Lena was a fan of cardigan strummers Belle and Sebastian, singer Sade, and making her loved ones eat fake meat. Lena did not specify the husband part of the wedding equation, but that’s probably just because she hadn’t met Adam Driver yet. Hannah and Adam forever, or whatever!

Personally, I found this sketch so charming that I was inspired to make my very own. Please do feast your eyes on this very well-drawn and anatomically correct (shut up, it’s a medical condition!) rendering I call “Liana’s Dream Wedding.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lena Dunham#Girls#Instagram
TAGSDRAWINGgirlsinstagramlena dunhamwedding

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP