Behold! Marvel’s official ‘Age of Ultron’ poster is a cacophony of action

The official poster of “Avengers: Age of Ultron” is here and it is everything you”ve come to expect from a Marvel poster, hopped up to the Nth degree.

Captain America an Iron Man stand side-by-side, a contrast to whatever poster will accompany “Civil War.” Thor and Hulk look up at Ultron's minions, their weapons of choice hefted to the skies. Nick Fury looks out at the viewer with a face of sadness of or concern while Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver battle off-screen foes in the distance.

But the real story is whatever is going on with Black Widow”s new look.

It appears the Black Widow”s Bite has gotten some Stark Industry upgrades. Natasha also pilfered a jacket from “Tron” and her belt screams of hidden utility functions.

Also, break open the champagne! Marvel finally figured out how to put women in action poses that don”t involve turning their assets to the camera!

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” hits theaters May 1.