Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s ‘Project Greenlight’ returning to HBO

HBO has given the greenlight to more “Project Greenlight.”

The documentary series from returning executive producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will return for a new season, HBO Programming president Michael Lombardo today announced.

“Greenlight” follows the search for a first-time film director and examines all aspects of the filmmaking process from pre-production and casting through principal photography and post-production.

Affleck and Damon executive produced the previous two seasons in 2001 and 2003. However, the duo's former producing partner Chris Moore, who was prominently featured in the first two seasons, on camera and off, is not returning for the new season.

A third season aired on Bravo in 2005.

Adaptive Studios” Marc Joubert, TJ Barrack, Perrin Chiles and Marshall Lewy, and Miramax”s Zanne Devine will also serve as exec producers.

“'Project Greenlight' was ahead of its time,” notes Affleck in a press release. “Now that technology has caught up to the concept, we thought it was a perfect time to bring it back. A whole new generation of filmmakers has grown up sharing everything, and the next big director could be just an upload away. It is really great having 'Project Greenlight' back at HBO.”

“'Project Greenlight' works – careers have been launched and sustained as a direct result of this contest,” adds Damon. “Pete Jones, John Gulager, Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan are just a few of the PGL alums who”ve gone on to do great things in Hollywood, and Ben and I are really proud of that.”

“Transformers” star Shia La Boeuf had one of his first notable film roles in “The Battle of Shaker Heights,” the season 2 film.

“We are delighted to reunite with Ben and Matt for a new season of 'Project Greenlight,'” notes Lombardo. “This unique show offers a fascinating look inside moviemaking that is unlike anything else on TV.”