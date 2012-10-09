Ben Affleck joins ‘Focus’ after Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone exit

Ben Affleck is bringing the con man thriller “Focus” into focus at Warner Bros.

The actor is reportedly joining the film which was originally slated to star Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

“Focus” centers on a con man who breaks his own rules when he drafts an attractive female to help his grifting business, only to develop a relationship with her.

The studio is currently looking for the female lead, according to Deadline. “Focus” was initially pitched as a reunion of “Crazy Stupid Love” co-stars Gosling and Stone and writer-director team Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

While Stone and Gosling have moved away from the project, Ficarra and Requa are still onboard to co-direct, with Denise DiNovi producing.

Affleck directed and starred in the upcoming thriller “Argo,” which opens on Friday. He’ll soon be seen in Terrence Malick’s “To the Wonder.”

Incidentally, Stone and Gosling are also co-starring in the delayed “Gangster Squad.”