Ben Affleck may join Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire in ‘The Great Gatsby’

04.08.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Ben Affleck is in talks to co-star in Warner Bros.’ upcoming 3D adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” reports Deadline.com.

Affleck is circling the role of Tom Buchanan. He would be joining Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Carey Mulligan in the tragic tale of love and loss among the wealthy in post-WWI Long Island.

Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge!,” “William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet”) is directing. He also wrote the script with Craig Pearce.

Luhrmann, Catherine Martin and Catherine Knapman are producing the film with Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher.

Affleck co-starred in and directed last year’s “The Town,” and he”s currently prepping his next directorial project, “Argo,” about the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. He’ll soon be seen in Terrence Malick’s untitled follow-up to “The Tree of Life” alongside Rachel McAdams and Javier Bardem.

Hollywood last tackled the Fitzgerald novel in 1974, with Robert Redford, Sam Waterston, Bruce Dern, Mia Farrow and Karen Black starring.

