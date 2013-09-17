Watch: Ben Affleck talks to Jimmy Fallon about the Batfleck backlash

09.17.13 5 years ago

Never forget, Ben Affleck: with great power comes the great responsibility (that’s totally from another superhero movie, isn’t it?) to swallow all the Batfleck hate, digest it, and regurgitate it in the form of a funny story on a talk show. The actor certainly did that on last night’s episode of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”

It seems that after the casting announcement, Warner Bros. advised Affleck not to look at the Internet for a few days in order to avoid any disparaging fan comments. He told Fallon that he responded by saying “I can handle sh*t. I’m very tough.” 

“I looked on the first comment [to] ‘Ben Affleck’s gonna be Batman,’ The first one just goes, “Nooooooooooooooooo!”

 And with that, Affleck became a temporary Luddite.

