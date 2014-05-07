‘Man of Steel 2’ shoot pushes Ben Affleck’s ‘Live By Night’ to fall 2016

It looks like Ben Affleck's busy schedule finally caught up with the Oscar winner. His next directorial effort, the crime drama “Live By Night” has been delayed for a year.

Originannly scheduled to open on Christmas Day in 2015, the Warner Bros. film will no open October 7, 2016, according to Deadline.

The film's shoot has to be pushed back in order for Affleck to focus on playing the Caped Crusader in Warner Bros. and Zach Snyder's “Man of Steel” sequel, informally known as “Batman vs. Superman.”

Like Affleck's directorial debut “Gone Baby Gone,” “Night” is based on a novel by Dennis Lehane (“Mystic River,” “Shutter Island”).

It takes place in prohibition-era Boston, where a man named Joe Coughlin (Affleck) defies his strict police officer father and enters the dangerous world of bootlegging and organized crime.

Affleck will next be seen in David Fincher's “Gone Girl.” He will also be producing the sci-fi film “Sleeper,” along with Matt Damon. HBO also recently greenlit a new season of “Project Greenlight,” which Affleck and Damon will executive produce.

The Oscar-winning multihyphenate (“Argo,” “Good Will Hunting”) already dropped out of the drama “Focus” — co-starring Kristen Stewart — in order to make “Live by Night” a priority.