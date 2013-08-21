Benedict Cumberbatch drops out of Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Crimson Peak’

#Guillermo del Toro
08.22.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch won’t be scaling Guillermo del Toro’s “Crimson Peak” after all.

The “Sherlock” star has dropped out of the haunted house thriller for unknown reasons, according to Variety, leaving the “Pacific Rim” director to search for a replacement in time to make the film’s February start date. Cumberbatch first attached himself to the project back in April alongside co-stars Jessica Chastain, Mia Wasikowska and Charlie Hunnam. The film will be del Toro’s first since “Pacific Rim,” the summer tentpole flick that has so far grossed more than $300 million worldwide.

Cumberbatch will next be seen as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in “The Fifth Estate,” which is scheduled to premiere at next month’s Toronto Film Festival. Other forthcoming films on the actor’s busy slate include director Steve McQueen’s “12 Years A Slave” opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Kenneth Williams and Michael Fassbender, “August: Osage County” co-starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts, and Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.”

Are you sad to hear of Cumberbatch’s departure from the project? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guillermo del Toro
TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHCHARLIE HUNNAMCrimson PeakGUILLERMO DEL TOROJESSICA CHASTAINMIA WASIKOWSKA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP