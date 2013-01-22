Benedict Cumberbatch is Julian Assange in first image from newly-titled WikiLeaks movie

Benedict Cumberbatch has a brand-new haircut.
The “Sherlock” star goes long as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in this first-ever photo from (newly-titled) “The Fifth Estate,” an upcoming film that will focus on the early days of the controversial whistleblower organization that has incited controversy for posting a number of sensitive documents to its website. In addition to the image, the film now has a confirmed release date of Nov. 15 – just in time for next year’s awards season.
Directed by Bill Condon (“Breaking Dawn,” “Dreamgirls”) and co-starring Daniel Bruhl (also seen in the photo), Laura Linney, Anthony Mackie and David Thewlis, the Dreamworks film has also acquired a new co-financier in Participant Media, backer of such recent big-screen efforts as “The Help,” “Lincoln” and “Promised Land.”
“The Fifth Estate” was adapted by screenwriter Josh Singer (“Fringe,” “The West Wing”) from the books “Inside WikiLeaks: My Time with Julian Assange At The World”s Most Dangerous Website” by Assange’s former spokesman Daniel Domscheit-Berg (portrayed by Bruhl in the film) and “WikiLeaks: Inside Julian Assange”s War On Secrecy” by David Leigh and Luke Harding.
Check out the first-ever still from the film below and let us know what you think.
