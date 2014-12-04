Benedict Cumberbatch is officially ‘Doctor Strange’ really officially this time

I am going to link you now to an article from October 27th of this year.

Every word of that is applicable today as Marvel finally actually makes the official announcement that professional handsome man Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in “Doctor Strange.”

This is the end of what seems to be one of the most difficult of the casting processes for Marvel, but I can totally understand why it's not an easy thing. This is one of their flagship characters moving forward if they get him right, and they want someone who is going to fit into the world they've already built.

Here's how strange and fervent the fandom around Benedict Cumberbatch is. When he's not in a movie, not confirmed to be in a movie, and not in any way pictured in a trailer, there will still be people who will angrily insist that he is in the movie and that anyone who says otherwise is part of a conspiracy.

Watching him in “The Imitation Game,” I was really taken with the way he built Turing's stammer. He didn't do it the way most people who fake a speech impediment would do it. He found a very distinct cadence to play, and it's a very physical stammer. It's easy to look at someone who is suddenly everywhere with a passionate fan base and think that it's hype, but Cumberbatch seems like a guy who is dedicated to really getting all the juice out of each role that he possibly can.

Doctor Strange is aggressively weird. The world is weird, his powers are weird, the stories are weird. I think Cumberbatch could prove to be an inspired choice in that his unflappable seriousness could help make all the weird seem human and funny in the right way.

Whatever the case, now that he's officially onboard, I look forward to them getting this underway. It's been a long time coming.

“Doctor Strange” is in theaters November 4, 2016.