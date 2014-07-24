Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Bridges, and Kiefer Sutherland all hit Comic Con

and 07.24.14 4 years ago

The 2014 edition of Comic Con is underway, and the stars are descending on San Diego. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Bridges, Kiefer Sutherland, and the cast of “Under the Dome” and “Reign” were all on hand today to discuss their various upcoming projects. Check out some photos of the stars below, and stay tuned to HitFix for complete coverage throughout the weekend. 

