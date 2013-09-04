Benedict Cumberbatch rep denies ‘Star Wars’ rumor

(CBR) Contrary to rumors swirling earlier this week, a representative for Benedict Cumberbatch insists the Sherlock actor has not been cast in director J.J. Abrams” Star Wars: Episode VII.

“There is no truth to the rumor Benedict has been cast in Star Wars,” a spokesperson told the New York Daily News. “I think the rumors are circling because J.J. and Benedict have just recently had a wonderful time working together on Star Trek.”

Normally, we”d think that kind of pronouncement would be final, but as we”re talking about the secretive Abrams, it”s entirely possible there”s some misdirection being employed. Note that the PR rep said “has been cast” and not something like “will not appear,” which certainly leaves the door open for some kind of involvement down the line.