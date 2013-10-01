Best Actor 2014: Oscar contenders include Christian Bale, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Matthew McConaughey

If we’ve said it once we’ve said it a hundred times: the Best Actor Oscar race is crowded this year. And that’s really putting it lightly. The amount of contenders that would be shoo-ins in any other year is unfortunate, really, because someone is going to come up with the short straw, and it won’t be pretty.
The roles are as varied as ever, con artists and bandits, leaders and slaves, heroes and everymen. The actors behind the work represent a brilliant cross-section of the industry, ages ranging from 16 to 77, legends rubbing elbows with up-and-comers.
Also notable is the prevalence of minority hopefuls. There’s a real opportunity for the Academy to break down a few barriers, but even if those ideals aren’t met, the line-up is sure to be filled out with top-tier work because the good news is, many of these performances absolutely deserve to be in the conversation.
Have a look at the gallery story below to read up on the 26 names we think are in the pool, and feel free to give us your thoughts on this year’s Best Actor race in the comments section.
Why so crowded? Everybody must have figured they had NO CHANCE last year up against friggin’ Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln that they figured it’d be best to wait til this year.
I maintain that Oscar nominations, at least when it comes to acting, are like a self-fulfilling prophecy. A big reason that performances/movies like Her, Mud, Before Midnight, Llewyn Davis don’t get recognized is because journalists, bloggers, and critics ignore them or write about how they won’t make the cut. This actor is too young or that movie just isn’t their thing.
As much as I’d LOVE to believe we have that kind of power, I just don’t believe that’s true. We are, at the end of the day, repeating/reporting. Reflecting, not manifesting. This is rhetoric that’s already out there long before we print it.
You do realize Kris wrote a post on this very same issue of dismissing potential candidates based on Oscar’s conservative practices. He dislike that quality work gets ignored before having a chance to compete because everyone will say it’s too this or that for the Academy — he really hates this.
Thanks for remembering! The piece in question: [www.hitfix.com]
Also, we’ve given plenty of coverage to the likes of Mud, Before Midnight and Inside Llewyn Davis.
It’ll go to the black guy, then he’ll end up doing a movie with talking dogs.
Is that supposed to be an indictment of “the black guy” or Hollywood?
I think Phoenix has absolutely staked his claim now that he is of the greatest actors of his generation. That man is really REALLY talented. He was magnificent even in Two Lovers.
I thought he showed his prowess as early back as “Gladiator”, but I feel like nobody else regards that performance as well as I do.
Well, the Academy obviously did.
The Yards, too.
Parenthood and To Die For.
Guy: haha, very true, but I think he should have beaten Del Toro in “Traffic” that year, and I don’t know if there are many who would agree with me there.
There is a small mistake in your Michael B. Jordan entry. Oscar Grant and his girlfriend aren’t married, though in the movie, Grant does mention that he is thinking about asking.
I’m having a hard time picturing Matthew McConaughey or Chiwetel Ejiofor actually winning the Oscar.
Chiwetel is basically an unknown to most people and Matt’s more of a comeback story.
Both are missing the, “That guy is due” element.
With both, wouldn’t there be a general sense from the Academy of, “The nomination is enough”?
Then again, I can’t really picture any of the other possibilities winning either.
The only other ones that might be possible is Redford if the movie does well and a “Isn’t it crazy Robert Redford has never won an Oscar for acting?” movement starts or Leo if Wolf of Wall Street comes out and it happens to be amazing and we get a lot of “This is the defining role of Leo’s career and isn’t it crazy he’s never won? He’s WAY overdue!” talk.
Redford is a strong possibility, though I imagine he may have a lot of the same support Bruce Dern will have. More and more I’ve been leaning toward Redford to take this, though.
“Both are missing the, ‘That guy is due’ element.”
Well, that’s not always an element, is it? Nobody thought Adrien Brody was due. Nobody thought Jamie Foxx was due. (On the opposite end of the scale, nobody thought Daniel Day-Lewis was due anything last year.)
If people are knocked out by a performance, they’ll vote for the performance.
I think Chiwetel Ejiofor winning would be a similar situation to Jean Dujardin.
Ejiofor is English. He’ll be equivalent of Colin Firth winning for The King’s Speech.
Colin Firth was a Hollywood mainstay, though. While Ejiofor (like Jean Dujardin) has been doing solid work for years, he’s something of a discovery for the Academy. They’re finding him at the same time as they find the film in many cases.
Firth’s situation is more similar to Matthew McConaughey’s, in that he was well known for fluff and hadn’t been taken too seriously as an actor since his breakthrough in the mid-90s. One year after a new critical and artistic rebirth, he was taken seriously enough by the Academy to win the Oscar. It’s a strikingly similar trajectory.
So yes, even though Ejiofer and Firth are both in Love Actually, I’d make a different comparison.
Ejiofor has more familiarity with the industry than you realize. A partial list of his auteur resume.
Steven Spielberg
Stephen Frears
Spike Lee
Woody Allen
John Singleton
Alfonso Cuarón
Kasi Lemmons
Ridley Scott
David Mamet
Joss Whedon
Richard Curtis
Don’t get me wrong, he’s definitely still his own case. Still think he’s more analogous to Dujardin though, and McConaughey to Firth. Dujardin wasn’t exactly an unknown commodity, but wasn’t an American movie star yet, and neither is Ejiofer. Firth had been a marquis Hollywood star for more than ten years. Ever seen Ejiofer above-the-title in an American movie? A lot of Academy members know him vaguely but will be really paying attention for the first time.
I think he’s much more similar to Adrien Brody in “The Pianist” than Jean Dujardin as far as recent Best Actor winners are concerned. I’m really starting to think Ejiofor will be the one who wins when it’s all said and done.
Wasn’t Brody considered an upset? I’d say Ejiofer is the frontrunner for the win so far.
McConaughey might not be “due”, but you’re forgetting another very big reason why some actors win Oscars. Hollywood is like a high school, and often, awarding an Oscar is akin to voting for “Most Popular” or Prom Queen. Oscar voters often just want to show how much they love a particular actor, i.e. Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, etc. And I suspect that Hollywood is more than ready to crown McConaughey as Prom King. Is he a good actor? probably not, but that doesn’t matter to a lot of Oscar voters.
Not understanding why Hollywood press continues to sell the lie that George Clooney has only ever done one thing – self-satisfied smirking – in every film he’s ever been in.
Similarly, I don’t really understand why you folks give credence to this “Fruitvale sanitizes Oscar” meme, which is solely a function of “i don’t know how to respond to black characters that aren’t two-dimension stereotypes.” I mean, come on – the centerpiece of the damn film is a long extended scene of Oscar in prison. Geeez.
Sorry that first sentence should say “sell the lie that GC can act when he has only…”
There were only a couple reviews of Fruitvale that I came across in which the reviewer TRULY griped about Grant being “sanitized”, the most notable being the dude from Variety. But for the most part the people who complain that Oscar Grant was portrayed too much like a saint were “brave” internet trolls who liked to share their prejudicial wisdom with the rest of us. These are the same type of people who would never accept that black people, even those who have some run-ins with the law, are three dimensional human beings. Therefore if every rough black kid from the street isn’t portrayed as purse-snatching, pedestrian-killing, baby-abandoning monster they would complain about the portrayals being nothing but political correctness. In case you haven’t figured it out these clowns are racists and no credence should be given to their words. The Oscar Grant that I saw portrayed on screen had plenty of flaws but I guess to some folks that wasn’t enough. He had to be the devil. But why? The people with that view had no insight into who Oscar Grant was, just their perception of him based upon second-hand (at best) information. The guy had a temper, sold drugs and had gotten in trouble with the law but it wasn’t as if he was one of the DC Snipers! And considering how libertarians and extreme lefties both like to champion the idea of legalizing drugs and both seem to have contempt to any government authority, one would think Oscar Grant could take on a semi-icon status for folks belonging to those groups at least.
Also the last time I checked Fruitvale, which has been tallying reviews since January, is at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s ninety-four. It won both the jury and the audience prize at Sundance. It was not in official competition at Cannes but it got some award recognition at that event as well as a standing O from the crowd who watched. So I don’t get the inference that, outside of Jordan’s performance, the movie got a mixed-bag judgment from critics ala “The Butler”. That simply wasn’t the case. The film got rave reviews and you can bet there will end up being one or two films nominated for Oscars this season that weren’t as critically acclaimed.
Also while it was bad enough that you guys were making presumptions of performances that no one has had a chance to see yet, you really went to the bottom of the barrel when you dragged up Mark Whalberg’s name for his little soldier flick. I would have respected you more if you picked Chris Pine for Trek or Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man.
“I would have respected you more if you picked Chris Pine for Trek or Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man.”
Then you really have no idea what Universal’s awards plans are for “Lone Survivor” versus Paramount and Disney’s for “Star Trek” and “Iron Man 3” respectively. Unless that was just willful grandstanding hyperbole, in which case, bravo!
The rest I’ll leave to Guy. Though he and “the dude from Variety” are not alone in that take, which you so insultingly, recklessly deem “racist.” A graph from my take from Sundance way back in January:
“But while the film is incredibly moving, I feel it makes certain decisions that undercut that power and diminish the overall effect. Grant is treated with a messianic touch throughout. It’s not to say that fault or frailty isn’t apparent — it absolutely is and with realistic measure — but the sense that he, as a character, is the nobly besieged gives the film an overt point of view. That said, the film kind of has that idea on its mind, the familiar notion of not being able to right a life of wrongs with the deck stacked against you. Indeed, the film’s final shot is an arresting depiction of this very concept, or rather, the choice of when to cut to black is. I gasped at the power of that moment.”
Well if you want to have at it, Kris, let’s go for it.
First…yes…I was being tongue-in-cheek when I dropped the names Chris Pine and Robert Downey Jr. I don’t actually view those guys as being worth of Oscar nominations for those performances. Actually I didn’t even see either Iron Man 3 or the most recent Star Trek film so it isn’t even fair for me to judge their work. But I’m assuming, despite how good they may be, their work in those movies are not worthy of awards attention. I assume the vast majority of thinking people feel that way too. Thus I threw their names out there to make a point about Wahlberg. Markie Mark has about 1.5 expressions and I will bet my house that whenever his soldier flick comes out no one will seriously consider him for any nominations. If I’m wrong I guess I’ll have to come back here….after I put up my house for sale.
Oh, and in order to spare more confusion that house part thing was said in jest as well.
Second of all spare me your indignation regarding the “recklessly deem racist” nonsense. You didn’t read that carefully. I didn’t refer to any of the critics who felt Grant was sanitized as being racist. After all those guys tried to make their point intelligently and they also use their actual names when putting up their reviews. I clearly indicated my scorn was directed at internet trolls, who stay cloaked as a result of internet anonymity, who love to post blatantly racist remarks regarding black characters like Grant. Why don’t you get out more and check the message boards for a Fruitvale or even something like Attack the Block. You’ll find a lot of nasty remarks by losers who use racist language when putting down black people. You’ll even find them on boards for “12 Years A Slave”. That’s why I refer to them as trolls.
As I pointed out I did not include the reviewers in that same category. That being said I do have a bone to pick with them over the fact that they likely knew far less about Grant than Ryan Coogler did. Coogler had access to court transcripts regarding the family’s case against those they felt were responsible for Grant’s death. He had all this info, as a result of helping a friend from school who was working on the case in some capacity, before he even met Grant’s family and wrote the script. He had conversations with family and friends who, while of course biased in many respects, were able to provide him with a full picture of who Grant was. What was clear was that he was loved, flaws and all, by his family and his friends. So Coogler took that info and put that on screen. For a reviewer to come out and say his take was sanitized would mean he better had been well schooled on the details of Grant’s life to make such a claim. In other the reviewer better have been as well familiar with the case and Grants life as Coogler had been. If he is not as familiar then that reviewer is making what I see as a political decision by arguing essentially that Grant wasn’t as good a guy as he was portrayed in the film. Would these same reviewers challenge whether Captain Phillips was so smart, so cool when it really mattered, so courageous and heroic and unselfish as that film appears to make him out to be? I suppose being a proclaimed “hero” who probably never had a criminal record would give him the benefit of the doubt, huh?
Last of all the point remains that the whole sanitized argument no matter how legit you feel it is, was never going to play a factor in whether Fruitvale gets Academy attention. That’s because it was a minority view. Period. Most reviews that I came across thought the film was even-handed in its portrayal of Grant. So while there may be other factors which hurt
Lastly I’m glad you pasted that excerpt of your review for “Fruitvale”. I recall reading it way back when. And it affected my enthusiasm for the movie to some extent. I groaned to myself thinking the film was going to be a disappointment because the director would present some fantasy perfectly-innocent victim as a lead character. I have no such interest in agenda-driven films that present revisionist spins of real-life people. So I was pleasantly surprised when I saw the film in the theaters and learned that my concerns were overblown. As Tigger500 wrote a few posts above I don’t know what some of you guys were seeing but what I saw on the screen was a young man with both positive traits and negative ones. Did you not see his temper on several occasions, his willingness to play victim to his ex-boss and demand his job back, his silence as his girlfriend had him dead-to-rights regarding his infidelity, etc? Did you want more mustache twirling? Did you doubt he could be a loving father?
You’re going have to explain to me what you felt the false note was. Maybe it all comes down to perspective. Coogler wanted to point out the tragedy of a loss of life. Even if Grant was some cold-blooded hoodlum who beat up his girlfriend and stole money from little old ladies he STILL wouldn’t have deserved to get shot and killed while both unarmed and in handcuffs. I think a few of you reviewers lose sight of that. That was a human being who was killed needlessly and what happened to him was tragic. Tragic for his family as well. Especially when you consider that from what I have learned over the years Grant was not some menace to society. He was a guy who made some stupid mistakes, not some violent, dangerous rogue. He could have easily gotten his life together or he could have kept making dumb mistakes for the rest of his life. I’ve known dudes like that, ones with both the angel and the devil on his shoulder. They could be loving and charismatic in one environment but troublesome in another. I thought Coogler presented such a figure.
Forgive me if it wasn’t apparent that you were directing ire at ACTUAL “internet trolls” and not just slinging names at the critics (since, after all, you preceded it with a mention of “the dude at Variety” and this was a comment posted in response to a bit of copy written by one of our critics).
“Why don’t you get out more and check the message boards…”
That way madness lies.
“Did you not see his temper on several occasions, his willingness to play victim to his ex-boss and demand his job back, his silence as his girlfriend had him dead-to-rights regarding his infidelity, etc?”
I did, indeed. To wit: “It’s not to say that fault or frailty isn’t apparent — it absolutely is and with realistic measure…”
I’m actually not disputing most of the rest. You make a fair point about “Captain Phillips,” in fact. But let me make it clear that the gravity of this event isn’t lost on me, nor do I think it necessarily is on other reviewers just because they come away with an interpretation of a characterization that clashes with yours.
I think Bale maybe the first Actor two receive two Best Actor nominations in the same year: One for American Hustle and the other for Out of the Furnace!
So what do you think Kris?
Does Leo have a shot at a nomination. He got snubbed again but do you think that he has a better chance to get nominated this year than last year? What’s your take on it? I am very frustrated with that. I feel that if enough people had seen the movie, for sure he would have gotten the nod. Where do we god from here in the Best Actor race? Thanks!