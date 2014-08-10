Best and Worst 2014 Teen Choice Awards: Shailene Woodley, Jason Derulo, Selena Gomez

The fact the Teen Choice Awards have lasted this long just proves how much America's youth loves their own version of the People's Choice Awards and how much of a marketing tool the event is for Hollywood. Thankfully, after almost half a decade of “Twilight” and “The Hunger Games” dominating the show, the Teen Choice Awards have entered a new era and her name is Shailene Woodley.

Our reaction? “Whew.”

The “Fault In Our Stars” and “Divergent” actress dominated the night's show giving one insightful, warm and endearing speech after another. She was so good her “FIOS” co-stars joked about how lame their own acceptances speeches were after she spoke. They are both no doubt annoyed with the continuing comparisons, but Woodley is more than an adequate replacement for the admittedly funnier Jennifer Lawrence at any show and the “Teen Choice Awards” producers milked her presence for all that it was worth. Frankly, we don't blame them.

Putting on any awards show in 2014 is a major production. Viewers expect a lot or they will tune out quickly. The producers of “Teen Choice” found themselves in a pickle just 10 days ago after a water main break flooded UCLA and damaged Pauley Pavillion where the show was supposed to originate from. That forced a last minute change to the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles. A much different venue for a set that was already under construction and musical numbers that had already pretty much been planned out. We're not giving “TCA” any excuses this year, but let's just say they deserved the benefit of the doubt. And, considering the circumstances, they put on a fast-moving and watchable (not necessarily entertaining) awards show in the middle of the summer.

So, as you check out our best and worst embedded at the bottom of this article and wonder why we look at the positives of Tyler Posey's energetic hosting gig or ignore the terrible presenters or pretend It's Magic! gave a memorable set or kick ourselves to remember Becky G even performed just take into account it's remarkable this show even got on the air.

